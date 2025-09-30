Company Directory
Comcast
Software Engineer compensation in Philadelphia Area at Comcast ranges from $89.6K per year for I to $361K per year for Distinguished Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Philadelphia Area package totals $153K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Comcast's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer 1
I(Entry Level)
$89.6K
$86.7K
$1.6K
$1.3K
Engineer 2
II
$119K
$108K
$7.5K
$3.3K
Engineer 3
III
$150K
$123K
$12.7K
$14.1K
Senior Engineer
$169K
$142K
$18.3K
$9K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

15%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

40%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 5th-YR (40.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Submit New Title

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Research Scientist

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Comcast in Philadelphia Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $360,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comcast for the Software Engineer role in Philadelphia Area is $152,000.

