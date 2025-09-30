Comcast Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Comcast ranges from $95.8K per year for I to $190K per year for Senior Engineer. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $157K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Comcast's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

$160K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 15 % YR 1 15 % YR 2 15 % YR 3 15 % YR 4 40 % YR 5 Stock Type RSU + Options At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule: 15 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 15.00 % annually )

15 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 15.00 % annually )

15 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 15.00 % annually )

15 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 15.00 % annually )

40 % vests in the 5th - YR ( 40.00 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU + Options At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Comcast ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title