Comcast Marketing Salaries in Philadelphia Area

The median Marketing compensation in Philadelphia Area package at Comcast totals $225K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Comcast's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Comcast
Marketing
Philadelphia, PA
Total per annum
$225K
Level
Director
Base salary
$155K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at Comcast?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

15%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

40%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 5th-YR (40.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

Comcast in Philadelphia AreaMarketing职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$365,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Comcast in Philadelphia AreaMarketing职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$225,000。

Other Resources