Comcast Business Analyst Salaries in Philadelphia Area

Business Analyst compensation in Philadelphia Area at Comcast ranges from $84.2K per year for Business Analyst 2 to $123K per year for Senior Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in Philadelphia Area package totals $133K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Comcast's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Business Analyst 2
$84.2K
$81.8K
$0
$2.3K
Business Analyst 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Business Analyst
$123K
$110K
$4.8K
$8.2K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

15%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

40%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 5th-YR (40.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Business Intelligence Analyst

FAQ

Najbolje plačan paket za Business Analyst pri Comcast in Philadelphia Area znaša letno skupno plačilo $129,200. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Comcast za vlogo Business Analyst in Philadelphia Area je $102,000.

Other Resources