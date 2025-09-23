Company Directory
Comcast
Comcast Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in United States at Comcast ranges from $66K per year for Business Analyst 1 to $116K per year for Senior Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $85K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Comcast's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst 1
$66K
$66K
$0
$0
Business Analyst 2
$81.8K
$80.6K
$0
$1.2K
Business Analyst 3
$112K
$98K
$7.5K
$6K
Senior Business Analyst
$116K
$106K
$3.8K
$6.5K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

15%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

40%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 5th-YR (40.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Business Intelligence Analyst

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Comcast in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $124,915. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comcast for the Business Analyst role in United States is $90,000.

