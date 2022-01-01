Color Salaries

Company Directory
Color's salary ranges from $114,425 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $278,600 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Color. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $220K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Recruiter
Median $148K
Business Analyst
$144K

Data Analyst
$114K
Data Scientist
Median $171K
Product Designer
$134K
Product Manager
$206K
Software Engineering Manager
$279K
Technical Programme Manager
$236K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Color is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Color is $171,000.

