Cognosante
Cognosante Salaries

Cognosante's salary ranges from $63,750 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $128,156 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cognosante. Last updated: 9/6/2025

$160K

Management Consultant
$128K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$63.8K
Software Engineer
Median $115K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cognosante is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $128,156. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognosante is $115,000.

