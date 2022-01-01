Company Directory
Codecademy
Codecademy Salaries

Codecademy's salary ranges from $32,609 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $189,647 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Business Operations
$124K
Data Scientist
$146K
Marketing
$190K

Product Designer
$161K
Product Manager
$119K
Recruiter
$168K
Software Engineer
$32.6K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $187K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Codecademy is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,647. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Codecademy is $153,263.

Other Resources