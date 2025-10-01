Company Directory
Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Software Engineer Salaries in Boise Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Boise Area package at Clearwater Analytics totals $125K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Clearwater Analytics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Clearwater Analytics
Software Engineer
Boise, ID
Total per annum
$125K
Level
L2
Base salary
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Clearwater Analytics?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Clearwater Analytics in Boise Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $170,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clearwater Analytics for the Software Engineer role in Boise Area is $120,000.

