Company Directory
ClearTax
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ClearTax Salaries

ClearTax's salary ranges from $11,907 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $103,809 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of ClearTax. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $25.2K
L2 $39.9K
L3 $58.9K
L6 $95.3K

Back-End Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $16.8K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $104K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Business Analyst
$11.9K
Business Development
$19.8K
Product Designer
$30.7K
Programme Manager
$13K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At ClearTax, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at ClearTax is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $103,809. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ClearTax is $27,941.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ClearTax

Related Companies

  • Tata Elxsi
  • Revature
  • People Tech Group
  • HashedIn
  • Wissen Technology
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources