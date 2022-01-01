Company Directory
Clearco
Clearco Salaries

Clearco's salary ranges from $77,472 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $188,187 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clearco. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $133K
Data Scientist
$104K
Marketing
$188K

Product Manager
$146K
Recruiter
$95K
Sales
$77.5K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $176K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Clearco is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,187. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clearco is $132,641.

Other Resources