ClearBank
ClearBank Salaries

ClearBank's salary ranges from $152,429 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $160,219 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of ClearBank. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $157K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $152K
Marketing
$153K

Product Manager
$160K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at ClearBank is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,219. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ClearBank is $154,783.

