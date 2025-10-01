Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at CLEAR ranges from $217K per year for Software Engineer II to $353K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $223K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CLEAR's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$217K
$177K
$34.5K
$5.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$268K
$198K
$58.2K
$11.9K
Staff Software Engineer
$353K
$258K
$77.5K
$17.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
20%
YR 1
30%
YR 2
50%
YR 3
At CLEAR, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
30% vests in the 2nd-YR (30.00% annually)
50% vests in the 3rd-YR (50.00% annually)
