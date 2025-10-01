CLEAR Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at CLEAR ranges from $217K per year for Software Engineer II to $353K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $223K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CLEAR's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Vesting Schedule Main 20 % YR 1 30 % YR 2 50 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At CLEAR, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

30 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 30.00 % annually )

50 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 50.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at CLEAR ?

