CLEAR Salaries

CLEAR's salary ranges from $6,651 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $418,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of CLEAR. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer II $217K
Senior Software Engineer $268K

Back-End Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $418K
Product Designer
Median $188K

Product Manager
Median $250K
Technical Programme Manager
Median $200K
Business Operations Manager
$72.4K
Customer Service
$42K
Data Scientist
$201K
Marketing
$121K
Recruiter
$191K
Sales
$6.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$113K
Vesting Schedule

20%

Yr 1

30%

Yr 2

50%

Yr 3

Stock Type
RSU

At CLEAR, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-Yr (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-Yr (30.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-Yr (50.00% annually)

FAQs

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v CLEAR je Vodja razvoja programske opreme s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $418,000. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v CLEAR je $191,453.

