Company Directory
Clear Street
Clear Street Salaries

Clear Street's salary ranges from $112,435 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $323,339 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clear Street. Last updated: 8/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $214K
L4 $231K
L5 $323K

Back-End Software Engineer

Financial Analyst
$284K
Information Technologist (IT)
$112K

Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Clear Street, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (25.00% annually)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Clear Street is Software Engineer at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $323,339. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clear Street is $231,000.

