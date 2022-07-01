Company Directory
CleanChoice Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CleanChoice Energy Salaries

CleanChoice Energy's salary ranges from $6,553 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Japan at the low-end to $185,925 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of CleanChoice Energy. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Accountant
$6.6K
Data Scientist
$186K
Marketing Operations
$112K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Software Engineer
$166K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at CleanChoice Energy is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CleanChoice Energy is $138,809.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CleanChoice Energy

Related Companies

  • Papa
  • Divergent 3D
  • Collective Health
  • Hired
  • Deliverr
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources