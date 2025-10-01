Company Directory
Clark Associates
Clark Associates Software Engineer Salaries in Harrisburg-Lncstr-Leb-York Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Harrisburg-Lncstr-Leb-York Area package at Clark Associates totals $85K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Clark Associates's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Clark Associates
Software Engineer
Lititz, PA
Total per annum
$85K
Level
Mid
Base salary
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at Clark Associates?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Clark Associates in Harrisburg-Lncstr-Leb-York Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $138,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clark Associates for the Software Engineer role in Harrisburg-Lncstr-Leb-York Area is $80,000.

