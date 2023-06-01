Company Directory
Clarity Software Solutions
Clarity Software Solutions Salaries

Clarity Software Solutions's salary ranges from $63,700 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $140,700 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clarity Software Solutions. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Program Manager
$63.7K
Software Engineer
$141K
Solution Architect
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clarity Software Solutions is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clarity Software Solutions is $137,200.

