Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Clari ranges from $135K per year for L1 to $364K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $190K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Clari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$135K
$127K
$6.3K
$1.7K
L2
$167K
$165K
$1.5K
$0
L3
$211K
$198K
$13.3K
$0
L4
$224K
$211K
$12.6K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Clari, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Clari, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)