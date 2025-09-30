Clari Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Clari ranges from $135K per year for L1 to $364K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $190K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Clari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer 1 ( Entry Level ) $135K $127K $6.3K $1.7K L2 Software Engineer 2 $167K $165K $1.5K $0 L3 Senior Software Engineer $211K $198K $13.3K $0 L4 Staff Software Engineer $224K $211K $12.6K $0 View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Clari, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Clari, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Clari ?

