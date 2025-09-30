Software Engineer compensation in India at Clari ranges from ₹2.31M per year for L1 to ₹7.55M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.38M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Clari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹2.31M
₹2.15M
₹105K
₹52.5K
L2
₹3.59M
₹3.38M
₹177K
₹32.8K
L3
₹4.73M
₹4.52M
₹167K
₹40K
L4
₹7.55M
₹7.04M
₹513K
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Clari, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
