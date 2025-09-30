Software Engineer compensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region at CitiusTech totals ₹614K per year for Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region package totals ₹727K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CitiusTech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹614K
₹614K
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
