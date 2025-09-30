Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Citadel ranges from £197K per year for L1 to £300K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £286K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
£197K
£137K
£0
£60.6K
L2
£238K
£155K
£0
£83.5K
L3
£229K
£160K
£0
£68.9K
L4
£294K
£172K
£4.7K
£117K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
