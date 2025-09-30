Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Citadel ranges from $290K per year for L1 to $553K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $400K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$290K
$249K
$3.1K
$37.5K
L2
$377K
$228K
$0
$148K
L3
$365K
$224K
$0
$140K
L4
$444K
$221K
$0
$224K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title