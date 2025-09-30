Company Directory
Citadel
Citadel Information Technologist (IT) Salaries in New York City Area

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation in New York City Area package at Citadel totals $395K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Citadel
Information Technologist (IT)
New York, NY
Total per annum
$395K
Level
hidden
Base salary
$245K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$150K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years' experience
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Citadel?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) at Citadel in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $425,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citadel for the jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) role in New York City Area is $390,000.

