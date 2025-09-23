Company Directory
Citadel
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Citadel Hardware Engineer Salaries

Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Citadel totals $213K per year for L1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $328K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$213K
$150K
$0
$62.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Contribute
What are the career levels at Citadel?

FAQ

Citadel in United StatesのHardware Engineerで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$625,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
CitadelのHardware Engineer職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$327,500です。

Other Resources