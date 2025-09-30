Data Scientist compensation in New York City Area at Citadel ranges from $301K per year for L1 to $625K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $291K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$301K
$219K
$2.5K
$79.6K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$625K
$250K
$0
$375K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
