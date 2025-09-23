Data Scientist compensation in United States at Citadel ranges from $294K per year for L1 to $473K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$294K
$219K
$2.3K
$72.4K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$473K
$223K
$0
$250K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
