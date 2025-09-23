Company Directory
The median Data Analyst compensation in United States package at Citadel totals $370K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Citadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Citadel
Business Intelligence Analyst
New York, NY
Total per annum
$370K
Level
Analyst
Base salary
$240K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$130K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at Citadel?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Citadel in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $515,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citadel for the Data Analyst role in United States is $305,000.

