Data Scientist compensation in India at Cisco ranges from ₹3.19M per year for Grade 8 to ₹7.02M per year for Grade 11. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.19M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Grade 6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Grade 8
₹3.19M
₹2.74M
₹254K
₹192K
Grade 10
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)