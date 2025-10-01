Company Directory
Cisco
Cisco Customer Success Salaries in Raleigh-Durham Area

The median Customer Success compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area package at Cisco totals $131K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cisco
Customer Success
Raleigh-Durham
Total per annum
$131K
Level
G10
Base salary
$119K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Cisco?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Success at Cisco in Raleigh-Durham Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $191,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cisco for the Customer Success role in Raleigh-Durham Area is $132,000.

