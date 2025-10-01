Company Directory
Cisco
Cisco Business Operations Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Business Operations compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Cisco totals $175K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cisco
Business Operations
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$175K
Level
hidden
Base salary
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Cisco?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Business Operations hos Cisco in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $355,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Cisco for Business Operations rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $182,700.

