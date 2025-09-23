Company Directory
Cirrus Logic
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Electrical Engineer

  • All Electrical Engineer Salaries

Cirrus Logic Electrical Engineer Salaries

The median Electrical Engineer compensation in United States package at Cirrus Logic totals $250K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cirrus Logic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cirrus Logic
Electrical Engineer
Austin, TX
Total per annum
$250K
Level
L6
Base salary
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$50K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
21 Years
What are the career levels at Cirrus Logic?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Electrical Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Electrical Engineer at Cirrus Logic in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $308,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cirrus Logic for the Electrical Engineer role in United States is $175,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cirrus Logic

Related Companies

  • MaxLinear
  • Arm
  • Intel
  • Juniper Networks
  • Micron Technology
  • See all companies →

Other Resources