Cirrus Aircraft Software Engineer Salaries in Duluth-Superior Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Duluth-Superior Area package at Cirrus Aircraft totals $76K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cirrus Aircraft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cirrus Aircraft
Software Engineer E1
Duluth, MN
Total per annum
$76K
Level
E 1
Base salary
$76K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
1 Year
What are the career levels at Cirrus Aircraft?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cirrus Aircraft in Duluth-Superior Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $125,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cirrus Aircraft for the Software Engineer role in Duluth-Superior Area is $76,000.

