Software Engineer compensation in Canada at CircleCI ranges from CA$167K per year for E2 to CA$184K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$187K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CircleCI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
E2
CA$167K
CA$146K
CA$20.8K
CA$0
E3
CA$199K
CA$179K
CA$20.2K
CA$0
E4
CA$184K
CA$177K
CA$2.7K
CA$4.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At CircleCI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)