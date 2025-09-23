CircleCI Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at CircleCI ranges from CA$167K per year for E2 to CA$184K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$187K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CircleCI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus E1 Associate Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- E2 Software Engineer CA$167K CA$146K CA$20.8K CA$0 E3 Senior Software Engineer CA$199K CA$179K CA$20.2K CA$0 E4 Staff Software Engineer CA$184K CA$177K CA$2.7K CA$4.5K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At CircleCI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

