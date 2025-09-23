The average Business Development total compensation in United States at CircleCI ranges from $165K to $235K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CircleCI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025
Average Total Compensation
$189K-$221K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$165K$189K$221K$235K
At CircleCI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
FAQ
What is the highest Business Development salary at CircleCI in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at CircleCI in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $235,169. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do CircleCI Business Development employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at CircleCI for the Business Development role in United States is $164,819.