Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cimpress ranges from $118K per year for PR1 to $205K per year for PR4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $142K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cimpress's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PR1
$118K
$112K
$6.3K
$208
PR2
$138K
$132K
$5.6K
$393
PR3
$169K
$162K
$4.6K
$1.5K
PR4
$205K
$183K
$19.2K
$2.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cimpress, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)