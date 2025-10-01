Software Engineer compensation in Prague Metropolitan Area at Cimpress totals CZK 1.67M per year for PR3. The median yearly compensation in Prague Metropolitan Area package totals CZK 1.45M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cimpress's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PR1
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
PR2
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
PR3
CZK 1.67M
CZK 1.52M
CZK 82.1K
CZK 65K
PR4
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cimpress, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)