Software Engineer compensation in Greater Boston Area at Cimpress ranges from $119K per year for PR1 to $216K per year for PR4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Boston Area package totals $142K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cimpress's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PR1
$119K
$112K
$6.6K
$250
PR2
$139K
$133K
$5.5K
$423
PR3
$169K
$162K
$4.6K
$1.5K
PR4
$216K
$194K
$21.7K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cimpress, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)