Company Directory
Cimpress
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Boston Area

Cimpress Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Boston Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Boston Area at Cimpress ranges from $119K per year for PR1 to $216K per year for PR4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Boston Area package totals $142K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cimpress's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PR1
(Entry Level)
$119K
$112K
$6.6K
$250
PR2
$139K
$133K
$5.5K
$423
PR3
$169K
$162K
$4.6K
$1.5K
PR4
$216K
$194K
$21.7K
$0
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Cimpress, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cimpress in Greater Boston Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $215,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cimpress for the Software Engineer role in Greater Boston Area is $155,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cimpress

Related Companies

  • Accenture
  • AT&T
  • Capital One
  • Citi
  • Verizon
  • See all companies →

Other Resources