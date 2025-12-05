Data Scientist compensation in United States at Cigna ranges from $105K per year for Lead Analyst to $172K per year for Senior Advisor. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $155K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cigna's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Senior Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Analyst
$105K
$101K
$0
$4.6K
Advisor
$138K
$127K
$0
$10.8K
Senior Advisor
$172K
$152K
$0
$20.4K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cigna, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
