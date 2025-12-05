Company Directory
Cigna
Cigna Actuary Salaries

The median Actuary compensation in United States package at Cigna totals $126K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cigna's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025

Cigna
Actuary
Madison, WI
Total per annum
$126K
L3
$126K
$0
$0
4 Years
4 Years
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Options

At Cigna, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Actuary at Cigna in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $185,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cigna for the Actuary role in United States is $123,300.

