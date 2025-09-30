Company Directory
Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at Ciena ranges from ₹3.24M per year for P2 to ₹3.84M per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹3.42M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ciena's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P2
₹3.24M
₹3.13M
₹0
₹110K
P3
₹3.84M
₹3.31M
₹151K
₹376K
P4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ciena, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Backend Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ciena in Pune Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,147,231. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ciena for the Software Engineer role in Pune Metropolitan Region is ₹3,515,930.

