Software Engineer compensation in India at Ciena ranges from ₹1.29M per year for P1 to ₹5.45M per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.12M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ciena's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
₹1.29M
₹1.24M
₹0
₹40.4K
P2
₹2.35M
₹2.25M
₹41.8K
₹57K
P3
₹3.26M
₹2.92M
₹143K
₹201K
P4
₹5.45M
₹4.87M
₹104K
₹469K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Ciena, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title