Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Ciena ranges from ₹1.09M per year for P1 to ₹2.24M per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹2.09M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ciena's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
₹1.09M
₹1.06M
₹0
₹28K
P2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P3
₹2.24M
₹2.11M
₹74.6K
₹49.8K
P4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Ciena, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
