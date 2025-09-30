Optical Engineer compensation in Greater Ottawa Area at Ciena ranges from CA$110K per year for P2 to CA$168K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Ottawa Area package totals CA$117K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ciena's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$110K
CA$105K
CA$0
CA$4.3K
P3
CA$168K
CA$138K
CA$12.9K
CA$16.6K
P4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Ciena, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)