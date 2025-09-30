Company Directory
Ciena
Ciena Optical Engineer Salaries in Greater Ottawa Area

Optical Engineer compensation in Greater Ottawa Area at Ciena ranges from CA$110K per year for P2 to CA$168K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Ottawa Area package totals CA$117K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ciena's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$110K
CA$105K
CA$0
CA$4.3K
P3
CA$168K
CA$138K
CA$12.9K
CA$16.6K
P4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ciena, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Optical Engineer at Ciena in Greater Ottawa Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$187,349. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ciena for the Optical Engineer role in Greater Ottawa Area is CA$158,174.

Other Resources