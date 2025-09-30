Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Ciena ranges from $102K per year for P1 to $131K per year for P2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ciena's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$102K
$90.5K
$5.6K
$5.5K
P2
$131K
$115K
$6.7K
$9.4K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Ciena, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title