Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at CIBC ranges from CA$74.4K per year for Associate Software Engineer to CA$139K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$96.2K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CIBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
CA$74.4K
CA$68.8K
CA$266.7
CA$5.3K
Software Engineer I
CA$82.9K
CA$80.1K
CA$331.6
CA$2.5K
Software Engineer II
CA$122K
CA$110K
CA$8.5K
CA$4.1K
Software Engineer III
CA$111K
CA$111K
CA$0
CA$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
