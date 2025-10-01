Company Directory
CIBC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

CIBC Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at CIBC ranges from CA$74.4K per year for Associate Software Engineer to CA$139K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$96.2K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CIBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
CA$74.4K
CA$68.8K
CA$266.7
CA$5.3K
Software Engineer I
CA$82.9K
CA$80.1K
CA$331.6
CA$2.5K
Software Engineer II
CA$122K
CA$110K
CA$8.5K
CA$4.1K
Software Engineer III
CA$111K
CA$111K
CA$0
CA$0
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

CA$226K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at CIBC?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CIBC in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$138,917. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CIBC for the Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$89,465.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CIBC

Related Companies

  • RBC
  • Scotiabank
  • Deutsche Bank
  • KeyBank
  • M&T Bank
  • See all companies →

Other Resources