CIBC
CIBC Marketing Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Marketing compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at CIBC totals CA$97.4K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CIBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
CIBC
Associate
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$97.4K
Level
7
Base salary
CA$91.7K
Stock (/yr)
CA$1.4K
Bonus
CA$4.2K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at CIBC?

CA$226K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at CIBC in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$193,999. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CIBC for the Marketing role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$101,055.

