Financial Analyst compensation in Greater Toronto Area at CIBC ranges from CA$81.9K per year for Associate Financial Analyst to CA$186K per year for Financial Analyst III. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$92.5K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CIBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Financial Analyst
CA$81.9K
CA$81.9K
CA$0
CA$0
Financial Analyst I
CA$75.3K
CA$73.6K
CA$0
CA$1.7K
Financial Analyst II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Financial Analyst III
CA$186K
CA$128K
CA$0
CA$58.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
