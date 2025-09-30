Company Directory
Cian
Cian Software Engineer Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Moscow Metro Area package at Cian totals RUB 4.19M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cian
Web Developer
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per annum
RUB 4.19M
Level
Midle
Base salary
RUB 4.19M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
14 Years
What are the career levels at Cian?

RUB 13.29M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cian in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 5,714,329. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cian for the Software Engineer role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 4,142,499.

Other Resources