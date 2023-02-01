Company Directory
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salaries

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints's salary ranges from $13,431 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Argentina at the low-end to $124,320 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Last updated: 9/11/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $124K
Administrative Assistant
$13.4K
Customer Service
$56.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Information Technologist (IT)
$45.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$75.6K
UX Researcher
$98.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $124,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is $65,950.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • Square
  • Intuit
  • See all companies →

Other Resources